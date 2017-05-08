10 Bible Verses To Write In Your Mother's Day Card

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and I'm sure many of us are thinking of great things to give to our moms as a token of appreciation and gratitude for all that she's done for us. Aren't you excited about that?

PixabayMoms are a blessing from God.

God is so good that He gave our mothers to us. No matter how imperfect our moms are, God chose them to be the one through whom we would come into this world and be raised. It's just right that we thank God for them.

Are you thinking of giving a gift to your mom? Why not give a Mother's Day card with a beautiful Word from God written inside? Here are some Bible verses that you can put in there to encourage, bless, and show her your love.

Ten Bible Verses to write in your Mother's Day Card

"The wise woman builds her house, but the foolish pulls it down with her hands." (Proverbs 14:1)

"Let your father and your mother be glad, and let her who bore you rejoice." (Proverbs 23:25)

"A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life." (Proverbs 31:10-12)

"A gracious woman retains honor, but ruthless men retain riches." (Proverbs 11:16)

"She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Give her the reward she has earned, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate" (Proverbs 31:25-31)

"You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother's womb." (Psalm 139:13)

"She is like the merchant ships, she brings her food from afar. She also rises while it is yet night, and gives food to her household, and a portion to her maidens." (Proverbs 31:14-15)

"Can a woman forget her nursing child, and have no compassion on the son of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget." (Isaiah 49:15)

"Love suffers long and is kind; love envies not; love flaunts not itself and is not puffed up, does not behave itself improperly, seeks not its own, is not easily provoked, thinks no evil; rejoices not in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things." (1 Corinthians 13:4-7)

A happy Mother's Day to all moms out there!