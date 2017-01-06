10 Mind-Blowing Gadgets Featured at CES 2017: Robot Nanny, Underwater Drone, Laptop with Triple Screen and Lots More

The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is only halfway through and it has already blessed us with a ton of amazing tech. Here are 10 incredibly innovative and drool-worthy gadgets displayed at CES 2017 from some of the world's biggest brands in technology and computing.

Kuri the Robot Nanny

Heykuri

Bearing a remarkable likeness to a Pixar character, Kuri is a small robot endowed with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 1080p camera and wheels that can traverse any interior flooring. The smart-home capable robot can roam around your house in predetermined routes, monitoring your kids and pets, and it reports anything out of the ordinary via its smartphone app. The highlights of the robot is not its capabilities but its appearance and the cute wordless-responses and head movements it makes when it's spoken to. Kuri will be on sale in December 2017.