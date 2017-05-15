10 Pro-LGBT TV Programs That Were Ratings Disasters

(Photo: ABC/Bob D'Amico) ABC's 'The Real O'Neals' stars Matt Shively as Jimmy, Bebe Wood as Shannon, Martha Plimpton as Eileen, Noah Galvin as Kenny and Jay R. Ferguson as Pat.

Last week, ABC announced that they were not renewing the controversial LGBT-themed family sitcom "The Real O'Neals" for a third season.

Even a social media campaign by LGBT activists and their allies to keep it on the air failed to save the Dan Savage-produced program from being canceled.

Having LGBT themes and characters can be a hit or miss for television series. While some programs like "Will & Grace" and "Modern Family" have had success, many others have not.

What follows in no particular order are 10 television programs that promoted LGBT characters and themes that were ratings failures.