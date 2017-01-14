10 Times Barack Obama Pleased Evangelicals

(Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar) U.S. President Barack Obama speaks on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016.

There is little dispute that on many issues, President Barack Obama was at odds with millions of self-identified evangelical Christians.

However, there were instances when the liberal Democratic commander-in-chief and conservative evangelicals found themselves in harmony.

Here are ten ways in which Obama pleased conservative evangelicals. Examples include being a good role model, assorted amicus briefs and other public policy matters.