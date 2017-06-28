100,000 Evangelists Spread Out Across Mexico City to Share Gospel in Unprecedented Jesus Outreach

In an unprecedented event, some 100,000 evangelists converged in Mexico City earlier this month as part of the One Million for Jesus event.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/CBN NEWS VIDEO) Thousands of evangelists gather at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City for a prayer rally to cap a day and night of evangelization.

The event was launched to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, CBN News reported.

The organizers of the event are praying that other Christians will be inspired to follow their lead and hold similar events throughout Latin America and around the world.

The evangelists spread throughout the city in a day and night of evangelizing capped with a prayer rally and meeting at Azteca Stadium.

Brazilian missionary Eunice DeSanti was one of the attendees.

"I'm here because I am a soul-hunter," she told CBN News. "And I am here to take people to meet Jesus. Jesus is everything that I have."

DeSanti said she joined the Jesus outreach even though she's still in mourning following the death of her husband two months ago.

"I had two choices: being at home crying, because my husband passed away, or come and teach about Jesus and preach about Jesus that he's alive and well," she explained. "This is a huge event to reach souls for Jesus. This is amazing!"

Although Mexico is a predominantly Christian nation, with Christians numbering some 120 million out of the country's total population of 122.3 million people, the level of persecution is high mainly due to organized corruption, according to Open Doors USA.

As such, Mexico ranks 41st on Open Doors USA's World Watch list of the top 50 countries in the world where Christians suffer from persecution.

Organized corruption affects all Christians in Mexico, particularly those who actively engage in social transformation who are regarded as threats to drug cartels and other criminal groups.

Last year, Fox News reported that Evangelical Christians in Mexico are facing mounting persecution from followers of a hybrid faith who demand submission.

Christians have been attacked, beaten and even banished from their villages, according to the charity group International Christian Concern (ICC).

Their tormentors are known as the synchretists, who consider themselves Christian but practice a blend of mythologies, faiths and traditions.

"They will try to force them to convert, and if they refuse, they are banned from their villages, unable to live with or see their families," said Nate Lance, advocacy manager for the ICC. "When they refuse to recant their faith, they are expelled from the community."