11-Ounce 25-Week Old 'Miracle' Baby Survives to Beat the Odds

A couple from Texas is crediting their family's faith for the miraculous survival of their newborn baby who weighed in at 11 ounces and arrived at just 25 weeks.

(PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/TODAY VIDEO) Lacey Breeden beams as she holds her newborn baby Watson.

Lacey and Wynne Breeden were brimming with joy when they finally brought home baby Watson, their tiny "miracle" child, on Tuesday after she spent six months in a hospital following her birth in October last year, Today.com reported.

During her time at the hospital, Watson underwent countless surgeries and was hooked to oxygen tubes inside an an incubator.

"I think our faith got us through those dark days of not knowing whether she was going to survive," Lacey said. "Just trying to get through an hour at a time."

Wynne said what they experienced is "a whole book of miracles."

KXAS-TV reported that the couple received prayers and well-wishes from across the globe during their time at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, while watching over their newborn.

Baylor University doctors said Watson was the smallest preemie born in the hospital.

Speaking to NBC 5, Wynne, Watson's dad, said "she was itty bitty—smaller, way smaller than a miniature football."

"Short of saying this is a miracle, it's really hard to put that into words, the fact that the baby is still doing good," said Dr. Enrique Rios, neonatologist at Baylor Dallas. "It is by far the smallest baby I've ever seen."

Rios said Watson beat the odds since babies her size usually only have a 20 to 30 percent chance of survival.

The record holder for the world's smallest surviving premature baby, who weighed in at just 8 ounces when she was born, was a little girl born in December 2015 in Germany.

Emilia Grabarczyk was only 8.6 inches long and her feet were each the size of a fingernail. At 8 ounces, she weighed just a shade more than a large banana, which weighs about 7 ounces, according to the Mirror.

Most babies are born between 37 and 40 weeks and weigh somewhere between 5 pounds, 8 ounces (2,500 grams) and 8 pounds, 13 ounces (4,000 grams), according to Kids Health.