12 Inmates Escape Alabama Prison Using Peanut Butter

Sunday became an eventful day for the folks at Walker County Jail in Jasper, Alabama as a dozen inmates cleverly escaped using peanut butter.

Walker County Sheriff's Office Brady Kilpatrick, 24, was the last inmate to be recaptured.

Unlike Tim Robbins' character in the critically acclaimed 1994 film "Shawshank Redemption," the inmates at Walker County Jail couldn't wait two decades for a perfectly timed escape.

Instead, they had to make do with what they had, including a popular snack item. According to reports, the group consisting of 12 inmates escaped the Alabama prison after tricking a guard into leaving open a door, which led outside, by using peanut butter.

According to Jim Underwood, Walker County Sheriff, the inmates took advantage of a new guard working in the control room by changing the number of their cell to coincide with that of an exit door. The inmates then screamed "open door" in order to trick the guard into opening their cell door.

"We got some evil people down here. And they scheme all the time to con us and our employees here at the jail. You have to stay on your toes. This is one time we slipped up. I'm not going to make any excuses. It was a human error that caused this to happen," Underwood said about the prison break.

In order to get past the wired fence, the inmates had to make use of their prison uniforms as well as their blankets. Eleven of the escapees were eventually tracked down and recaptured in a span of 12 hours. However, one escapee, 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, managed to evade the authorities until Tuesday night and was the only one out of the 12 to make it outside the county.

The inmates who escaped were aged 18 to 30 and were incarcerated for crimes ranging from domestic violence, drug use, disorderly conduct and even attempted murder.