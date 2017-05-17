'12 Monkeys' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: 10 Episodes to Air on Three Consecutive Nights

One epic weekend awaits fans of Syfy's popular time travel series "12 Monkeys" as it hits its third season.

Facebook/Syfy12MonkeysPromotional banner for the science fiction series “12 Monkeys.”

In an unprecedented move, Syfy will be airing the entire third season of "12 Monkeys" in a linear binge beginning on Friday, May 19, until Sunday, May 21. Friday will see four new episodes of the series airing, while the Saturday and Sunday binges will air three episodes each.

On the first night of the marathon, Cole (Aaron Stanford) will be searching desperately for the Titan in the apocalypse of 2163, while a captive Railly (Amanda Schull) is faced with a difficult choice as the 12 Monkeys await the arrival of The Witness. Meanwhile, the second episode will find Cole and Jones (Barbara Sukowa) encountering a dangerous group of time travelers known as the Guardians. Ramse (Kirk Acevedo), on the other hand, returns to the facility by episode 3 to test the bonds of trust between himself and Cole and Jones, while the fourth episode will send Ramse and Cole splintering to 2007 for a final chance to kill The Witness.

The second night will send Railly and Cole racing to get to the Word first in order to preserve a secret they would like to keep hidden. The sixth episode will then reunite them with Agent Gale (Jay Karnes) at the time of the Army of the 12 Monkeys' inception. This episode will also feature veteran actor Christopher Lloyd as the father of an iconic enemy. On the other hand, the seventh episode will find Cole and Railly at odds with each other.

On the third and final night, friends and enemies will gather in Victorian London to wait for The Witness as Cole and Railly string their pursuers along on a manhunt through time. The heartbreaking life story of The Witness will be revealed by episode 9, and on the explosive season finale, Cole and Railly will find themselves on the wrong end of an unspeakable threat. Titan looms closer and ally will be fighting ally as The Witness finds himself standing on the threshold of destiny.

The epic "12 Monkeys" season 3 binge will air from 8–11 p.m. EDT on May 19–21 on Syfy.