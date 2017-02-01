'12 Monkeys' Season 3 Spoilers: Cole and the Gang Travel to the '80s

Late last year, Christopher Lloyd joined the cast for "12 Monkeys" season 3, and it seemed like the perfect casting for a show centered on a time-traveling plot. Well, the show is about to take viewers to a time period that will make Lloyd's "Back to the Future" character, Doc Brown, feel right at home. Cole (Aaron Stanford) and the rest of the gang are going to the '80s.

Entertainment Weekly has reported that the gang is going to plan a heist with Jennifer (Emily Hampshire) serving as the mastermind. Apparently, this episode will take place in the middle of the season.

The publication also shared a photo of Jennifer, Cole, Cassie (Amanda Schull) and Deacon (Todd Stashwick). The photo confirms that Cassie and Deacon are going to be back in action real soon. Deacon seemingly died in order to protect Jennifer in the season 2 finale. Seriously though, nobody stays dead if time travel is involved. Cassie was also taken to the far future at the end of the season, but it looks like she's back to lend a hand.

"This show has one of those rare casts that can have you laughing your ass off in one moment, and batting away tears the next. I'm really proud of this one," executive producer Terry Matalas told Entertainment Weekly.

In the season 2 finale, it was revealed that the Witness was Cole and Cassie's son. In "12 Monkeys" season 3, the two will continue their search for the mysterious leader of the Army of the 12 Monkeys. The Witness wants to destroy time and the two has to stop him before it's too late.

It is speculated that actor James Callis may have been cast to portray the Witness. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but his character has been described as a time-traveler raised by the Army of the 12 Monkeys. The character also has ties to both Cole and Cassie.

"12 Monkeys" season 3 will premiere sometime this year.