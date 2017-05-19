'12 Monkeys' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Cassie and Cole Be Able to Stop Their Unborn Child?

With "12 Monkeys" season 3 coming out this week, fans of the series are eager to binge-watch and find out more about Cassie (Amanda Schull) and Cole's (Aaron Stanford) unborn child. The previous season of "12 Monkeys" ended with a shocking cliffhanger, as it was revealed that the enemy of Cassie and Cole, the Witness, is actually their unborn child.

Facebook/Syfy12Monkeys Promotional banner for the science fiction series “12 Monkeys.”

The season will start with Cole on the lookout for Cassie who was abducted by the followers of the Witness called Army of the 12 Monkeys. It's assumed that the Army of 12 Monkeys have taken Cassie to the future, to the time when she gave birth to the Witness. So, it's up to Cole to come to her rescue and stop the Witness from doing anything that will cost the lives of others and ruin the space-time continuum.

Furthermore, Cassie will experience an inner battle since her maternal instincts make her want to protect her son, but at the end of the day, her son is the one person her group is set to kill. Cole's background will ultimately help Cassie realize who their son actually is, as he believes that their son is born evil and his image represents the sins he has committed.

Up to this point, not much has been revealed about the Witness and the reason for his mission to destroy the world, but according to executive producer Terry Matalas, that will all change in season 3.

When Entertainment Weekly asked about whether viewers would get to know the thoughts of the Witness, Matalas answered, "Yes, you will have every question answered and there are many twists yet to come about The Witness. Oh boy. You absolutely will know their son's motivations and you will truly understand what it means to be The Witness by the end of the season."

Season 3 of "12 Monkeys" will consist of 10 episodes. All episodes of "12 Monkeys" will air on Syfy over the course of three straight nights, starting on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. EDT.