12-Year-Old Boy Stabs Gunman to Save His Mom From Domestic Violence

A young boy just became a hero when he rescued his mother from domestic violence on Labor Day morning.

The 12-year-old reportedly stabbed a man, whom the police reported had fired a gun at a residence in Sugar Land, Michigan. The unnamed gunman allegedly fired multiple times on the floor. Fearing for his mother's life and safety, the young boy grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the back four times.

According to reports, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office had responded to a reported incident of stabbing and shooting in a residence along Lake George Road.

The mother and son tried to flee, but the gunman reportedly chased after them. Evidence on scene hints that the man continued firing bullets in their direction as they ran from the house toward the St. Mary's River.

Fortunately, neither of the mother and son got hit, and the authorities were able to find them not long after the incident.

The suspect was found several hours later and was brought to a local hospital for his wounds to be treated. Currently, he is in the custody of Chippewa County Sheriff's Office while the investigation takes place.

The Michigan State Police, Chippewa County Central Dispatch, and U.S. Border Patrol were also on the scene.

If found guilty, the suspect may face a minimum of eight years behind bars for aggravated domestic battery, felonious assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, and felony possession of a firearm, as reported by FOX 2.

The young boy, on the other hand, was not arrested and is not expected to face any charges. His actions were merely a form of self-defense.

The names of the people involved in the incident have not been revealed. People are advised to wait for more updates on the development of this case.