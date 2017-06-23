12-Year-Old Girl Declares That She Is a Lesbian in Front of Mormon Congregation

A 12-year-old Mormon girl stood in front of her church last January to declare that she identified herself as a lesbian and "God made her that way." The revelation happened at a worship service of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LSD) outside Salt Lake City, Utah.

Reuters/George FreyPeople stand outside the Salt Lake Mormon temple as they wait in line to attend the fifth session of the 181st Semiannual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah October 2, 2011.

Savanah "came out" before her congregation on Fast Sunday when Mormons gather together to share their feelings and beliefs. She opened her testimony by telling straight up that she was a lesbian. "I believe I was made the way I am, all parts of me by my heavenly parents," she said.

Savanah first confessed about her sexuality to her parents June 22 last year, a day after her birthday. She then slowly "came out" to her friends and relatives. Six months later, she felt the urge to come out publicly, something her parents felt they didn't have the right to prevent.

"I know I'm not a horrible sinner for being who I am. I believe God would tell me if I was wrong," she said. But Savanah's heartfelt speech was interrupted when the microphone was turned off and a church elder told her to sit down. The church also wasn't pleased that the girl's mother released a video of the incident to the media.

"I want to love myself and not feel shame for being me," Savannah said before her speech was abruptly cut off. She said she felt mixed emotions. She was confused because she didn't know what was going on, she was happy because she finally came out at church, but she was sad because she didn't finish her speech.

The LSD considers same-gender marriage an apostasy based on official church documents that were leaked in 2015. The rejection also applies to children of same-sex unions. Handbook 1 provides that the church will forbid "natural or adopted" children of parents in same-gender relationships from receiving a name and a blessing in a ceremony performed by the Mormon priesthood.