'13 Reason Why' Season 2 Spoilers: Selena Gomez Teases Fate of the Main Characters

Aside from tackling mental health issues that have plagued one too many people in this world, "13 Reasons Why" portrays the topics that people do not normally talk about in casual conversation. With the goal of raising awareness, the series has received much attention since the release of season 1. Despite the fact that the contents of the 13 tapes have been revealed, the story is far from over. Executive producer Selena Gomez teased about a few details to expect for "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional picture for the series "13 Reasons Why."

Seeing as the Netflix series has not started filming and the fact that the storyline for season 2 is still under construction, fans have limited details to talk about until "13 Reasons Why" returns to break a few more hearts while at the same time empower those who identify with the main cast. Luckily, Gomez was excited to reveal a few things about what to expect for season 2 and it looks like it's going to be another rollercoaster ride taking fans through an obstacle course of emotions, thoughts and conversations that may hit close to home.

According to Inquisitr, "13 Reasons Why" season 2 spoilers reveal that the tapes that were seen in the previous season will not make an appearance likely due to the new narrator and main character that the upcoming season will focus on. Gomez also shared that the season will also focus on the backstory of the other characters by diving into the realm of their emotions and experiences.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 will also focus on the traumatic experiences that the aftermath of the events last season caused. Gomez confirmed that the writers are working hard to make the portrayal of the issues as real as possible. Specifically, for Jessica (Alisha Boe), whose rapist is still on the loose, the pressure to get the script and screenplay right is immense but Gomez is confident that they will deliver.