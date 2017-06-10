'13 Reasons Why' News, Updates: Selena Gomez Defends Show Against Critics

Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has been subject to criticisms since its debut, thanks to its explicit depiction of highly-sensitive scenes like rape and teenage suicide. Although the show has come under fire several times, it has continued to draw viewers because of its accurate representation of the events that happen in real life.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhyPromotional picture for the series "13 Reasons Why."

One of the executive producers of the show, popular singer Selena Gomez, recently came to the show's defense and said that it addresses the real struggles faced by the youth of today.

In a recent interview on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," Gomez shared her thoughts about the series and said "13 Reasons Why" only reflects reality.

"This is happening every day. Whether or not you wanted to see it, that's what's happening. The content is complicated. It's dark and it has moments that are honestly very hard to swallow, and I understood that we were doing something that is difficult," she explained.

Gomez stressed, however, that children today are different because they are already exposed to things that she never knew when she was a kid. She also shared that her cousin is a third grade teacher, and her students do and say things that she could not even comprehend.

Defending the show, Gomez said that whether or not the images featured in the show are what the audiences want to see, those are what actually happen in real life. According to her, although some may find the theme of the show uncomfortable to talk about, the show paves the way for people to accept the reality, talk about it and change it.

"13 Reasons Why" tells the story of a bunch of high school students who discover that they are among the reasons for their female classmate's suicide. It covers drug abuse, sexual assault, bullying and suicide.