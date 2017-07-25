'13 Reasons Why' Outrage: Why Are Fans Calling Out One Post on Twitter?

The teen drama series "13 Reasons Why" is once again the subject of a controversy. Fans of the show are calling out one recent post made on its official Twitter account because of its offensive message.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy The mischievous boys of "13 Reasons Why" carry some big secrets.

The concerning post has since been deleted but this couldn't stop the outrage it unleashed. It showed a photo of Justin (Brandon Flynn) giving Jessica (Alisha Boe) a kiss on the cheek and a rose and it was captioned with "I'm enough" and "Always." It seemingly praised the relationship of Justin and Jessica but the show's fans, many of whom are teenagers, called out what was wrong with the picture.

Jessica and Justin had a troubling relationship that fans believe no couple should aspire for. Justin made poor choices, which led to his friend Bryce (Justin Prentice) raping his girlfriend.

When Justin couldn't protect her from Bryce, he also couldn't be honest with her about her rape. Justin told Jessica, who couldn't remember she was sexually assaulted, that it was him whom she had sex with and not Bryce or anyone else. Justin also threatened Clay (Dylan Minnette) from telling Jessica the truth.

"He let his friend rape her and lied to her face about it and y' all be romanticizing their unhealthy relationship?" one Twitter user said.

"Stop glorifying unhealthy relationships," another user remarked.

Jessica found out the truth eventually and she broke up with Justin by the end of the season. But as the second season of "13 Reasons Why" begins filming, does the recent Twitter post hint at what's to come? Is Jessica back in her toxic relationship with Justin?

In June, '13 Reasons Why' executive producer Selena Gomez addressed criticisms that the series glorified suicide among teenagers. The pop singer and actress said the show took an honest look at something that happens in reality, and while that might be comfortable, the show helped open conversations, awareness and perhaps action to change the situation.

Netflix has not yet announced when "13 Reasons Why" season 2 will premiere but it is anticipated to be sometime in 2018.