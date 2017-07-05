'13 Reasons Why' Plot Rumors, News: Christian Navarro Debuts New Song About Tony's Point of View

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Actor Christian Navarro stars in "13 Reasons Why" as Tony Padilla.

While the production of "13 Reasons Why" season 2 is still under way, cast member Christian Navarro released a song inspired by his character Tony Padilla from the hit Netflix series.

The actor debuted the song on his Instagram page, saying that he collaborated with his friend Evangelia who wrote the song that talks about Tony's perspective in the series.

Fans of the actor immediately responded positively to his post.

In the first season of "13 Reasons Why," Tony was the only person who got hold of the cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) before she committed suicide with no direct involvement in the reason why she wanted to kill herself.

Meanwhile, actress Kate Walsh might have hinted the plot of the show's second season in an interview with People Now.

According to the actress, who plays the role of Hannah's mother Olivia Baker, her character will still try to find the answers regarding the real reason why Hannah opted to end her life. She also claimed that there are more elements in the story that will be unveiled in the upcoming season. "The mystery just keeps getting more and more revealed," Walsh stated.

The actress also talked about how series creator Brian Yorkey used his creativity in coming up with the plot for the upcoming season.

"His use of time and going back and forth in time, we'll see more of that," the actress stated. "He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show. He does a great job of playing with storytelling in a kind of Rashomon kind of way, so you see it from lots of different points of views."

Filming for the next installment of "13 Reasons Why" started in June, but Netflix has yet to announce the official release date of the controversial drama series sometime in 2018.