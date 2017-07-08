'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Production Already Underway; Christian Navarro Composes Song About Tony's Perspective

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional image for the mystery-drama series “13 Reasons Why” based on the 2007 novel of the same name written by Jay Asher.

With so many questions left unanswered by the first season finale, it's no big surprise that fans can hardly wait for the second season of the mystery drama series "13 Reasons Why" to come around.

Production has already been underway as early as June 12, as revealed by actor Christian Navarro. However, this does not change the fact that there are still several months away between now and the scheduled 2018 premiere of the series' much anticipated sophomore season.

By the end of the first season, Mr. Porter (Derek Luke), the school's guidance counselor and the subject of Hannah's (Katherine Langford) thirteenth and final recording, has received the box of tapes from Clay (Dylan Minnette). As it turned out, Hannah came to him as a final resort. And when he failed to see the depth of despair that she was in by then, Hannah decided enough was enough.

The disturbingly graphic glimpse into Hannah's final day may have been the subject of controversies, but the questions her suicide left shall linger on — that is, until the sophomore season finally rolls around to set things straight.

Will the distraught guidance counselor do the right thing this time and go to the authorities with the late teen's tapes? Or will his involvement in her suicide keep him from taking part in the investigations? What will Hannah's parents decide to do after listening to the copy of the recordings that Tony (Navarro) has given to them? How far will Tyler (Devin Druid) go to protect himself especially now that he's been revealed to have been stocking up on weapons in his room?

Hannah's death is about to bring about more changes in the lives of the people she left behind. But while fans are waiting for the series' return, they may find a bit of comfort from listening to an original song composed by Navarro.

The actor collaborated with his friend, singer-songwriter Evangelia, to express his character Tony's feelings and perspectives on everything that has happened following Hannah's death.

"What began as a casual jam session ended up offering a glimpse into Tony's mind. And now we have a f---king song!" Tony said in a caption to the video posted on his Instagram account. He went on to ask his followers if they would like to hear the rest. But then, did he really need to ask?

Fans of the show have been clamoring for more of the song, which the actor may hopefully release in its entirety soon.