'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 News: Filming Underway; Dylan Minnette Hints at 'Dark' Storyline

Filming for "13 Reasons Why" season 2 has officially begun.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhyPromotional picture for the series "13 Reasons Why."

The cast and production team of Netflix's controversial drama have started shooting scenes for its second season, scheduled for a 2018 premiere. Christian Navarro, who plays Tony in the series, confirmed via Twitter that filming has started for season 2. "Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic," he wrote.

There's still no word on the program's exact release date, but considering its six- to eight-month shoot, "13 Reasons Why" will likely return about a year after season 1 originally aired.

Debuting in March, "13 Reasons Why" followed a high school student named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who took her own life. The show became widely popular among viewers as it tackled sensitive issues of bullying, suicide and rape head-on.

Last month, showrunner Brian Yorkey revealed new details about the show's future direction. He told Entertainment Weekly that Jessica Davis's (Alisha Boe) story is far from over."When people intimate that Jessica's story is done, I find that a horrific thought because Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice," he explained, adding that leaving those loose ends untied would be "upsetting."

The showrunner also confirmed that season 2 will focus less on the cassette tapes that were a vital part of the first season, which covered the story of Jay Asher's YA novel of the same name. Now that they have finished the book, it's up to Yorkey and the rest of the writers to come up with a storyline compelling enough to keep viewers hooked.

Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen, recently said the show will not censor anything when it returns next year. "They aren't going to sugarcoat anything," the actor teased. "We haven't done it from day one, and I don't think we're ever going to do it. I'm sure it's going to be just as important and dark as last season."