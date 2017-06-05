'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Plot News, Release Date: Executive Producer Teases 'Another Version' of the Story

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" told the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and the titular number of explanations behind her suicide. However, the second season will also see the other teens involved telling their sides of the story.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy'13 Reasons Why' will be back for season 2.

This much was revealed by executive producer Brian Yorkey when he appeared in a panel discussion at Netflix's FYSee Space in Beverly Hills recently. Yorkey was joined by stars Langford, Dylan Minnette and Kate Walsh, as well as director Tom McCarthy.

"Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven't really heard from yet," Yorkey said (via Variety). "I don't think Hannah told any untruths on her tape. She reclaimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her."

It has been said that there is more of Hannah's past that has yet to be told, which means Langford's fans will still see the young Australian actress come season 2.

The new season is also going to delve into the minds of the other teenagers involved. Knowing that they had something to do with Hannah taking her own life is surely a traumatic ordeal to go through, and the second season will see the kids trying to get past it and move on.

Fans are likewise looking forward to some lingering questions being answered, as well as witness Bryce (Justin Prentice) getting his just deserts. It can be recalled that Bryce did some heinous acts in season 1, including raping Hannah. But fans are not the only ones seeking justice, as a lot of cast members have also expressed their desire to see it served.

Michele Selene Ang, on the other hand, is interested to find out where her character, Courtney, will go in the second season, particularly when it comes to her relationship with her parents.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 will hit Netflix in 2018.