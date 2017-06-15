'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Production Update: Cast Shares First Day Photos on Social Media

The cast of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" are back to shooting the upcoming episodes for season 2.

facebook/13ReasonsWhy One of the scenes from the first season of "13 Reasons Why" featuring Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

One month after the streaming service provider ordered the renewal of the controversial TV drama, the cast of the show turned to social media to announce the production of the series.

Reports revealed that Katherine Langford posted a photo of her character Hannah Baker's boots on her Instagram story. This means that despite her suicide in season 1, Hannah will still play a significant role in the show's upcoming season. However, reports claimed that Hannah will no longer serve as the show's narrator when the series returns to Netflix.

Meanwhile, actor Christian Navarro also turned to Twitter to update fans on the first day of production. The actor who portrays the role of tape keeper Tony Padilla also thanked everyone who wished them luck on their first day and claimed that filming went well.

Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of. ❤️ — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

On the other hand, cast member Justin Prentice talked to People to discuss how he tackled his role as the series' villain Bryce Walker. According to the actor, he did a lot of research for his role as Hannah's rapist in season 1. He also revealed that he was in constant communication with a psychiatrist and a sexual assault expert while filming the series.

The actor further revealed that he stands by the decision of the show's producers to feature Hannah's suicide scene, and he does not believe that the show glamorized suicide at all.

Also, Prentice teased what fans can look forward to in "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

"I know [writer] Brian Yorkey talked in an interview that he wants Justice for Bryce, so I'm assuming that means justice is coming for Bryce," Prentice stated. "I'm assuming he's going to get what's coming to him, which is great. I think we all want that. I think we're all on the same page when it comes to Bryce facing consequences for the first time in his life."

Netflix is expected to release "13 Reasons Why" season 2 in 2018.