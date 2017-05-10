'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Release Date, Plot News: Netflix Confirms Next Installment Amid Controversies

Amid the controversies, Netflix recently confirmed that "13 Reasons Why" is getting its second season.

Earlier this week, Netflix surprised fans with a video teaser accompanied by an announcement that "13 Reasons Why" is coming back for a season 2 and the "story isn't over."

The short video did not show any of the characters but it did feature some of the key places in Hannah's life such as the corridors of Liberty High School, the Crestmont movie theater where she used to work, Monet's coffee shop, Bryce's house and the Bakers' drug store.

In a statement, Netflix said that the second season's plot "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker's death and the start of the characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery."

The first season's finale is obviously an open-ended one with Hannah Baker's parents finding out who pushed her to commit suicide, and her former friend Alex Standall surviving a gunshot wound in his head. It also showed her schoolmates giving their depositions as Hannah's parents push for the lawsuit against Liberty High School. The school's guidance counselor also learned he had gravely contributed to Hannah's depression and suicidal thoughts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "13 Reason Why's" second season is going to feature another set of 13 episodes and will still have Brian Yorkey as its showrunner.

Shortly after gaining worldwide popularity, several institutions and specialists expressed concern over the show's graphic depiction of Hannah's suicide and Bryce's sexual assault on her and Jessica. Schools even sent warning letters to parents advising them to provide the necessary guidance when kids are watching the show.

However, one of the writers, Nic Sheff, said in his Vanity Fair column that showing what suicide actually looks and feels like will help "dispel the myth of the quiet drifting off, and to make viewers face the reality of what happens when you jump from a burning building into something much, much worse."

Meanwhile, Yorkey also told The Hollywood Reporter that Hannah will still be in the second season and that her story is not finished. He added, "She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 is slated for release in 2018.