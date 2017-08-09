'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Seven New Actors Added to Cast

The controversial mystery-drama series "13 Reasons Why" has added seven new actors to its season 2 cast. The upcoming installment is now in production after being announced back in May and will air on Netflix next year.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promotional image for the mystery-drama series “13 Reasons Why” based on the 2007 novel of the same name written by Jay Asher.

According to Variety, Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O'Hara and Ben Lawson are the new faces joining the cast in the new season. None of them will be series regulars but will appear in some capacity over the course of the show.

Winters will play the role Chloe, the new head cheerleader at Liberty High. Cass will play the champion of mischief Cyrus while Alden will play her artistic sister Mackenzie.

Logan will play the role of the track star Nina while Lawson will play Rick, Liberty High's baseball coach. Lastly, O'Hara will play anti-bullying advocate Jackie while Miller will be a litigator by the name of Sonya.

The addition of these new characters reaffirms the show's goal of exploring the other sides of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) story. Most of the characters will have their own secrets given that this is "13 Reasons Why." However, most of the story will deal with the aftermath of Hannah's suicide.

The second season will likely revolve around the lawsuit filed by Hannah's parents against Liberty High after discovering that they might have had something to do with their daughter's death. The new cast members are expected to be involved in the storyline given the characters they will play; although, it is unknown as to what extent that will be.

Langford is also expected to return next season despite her character being dead. Her role will probably be relegated to flashbacks as the investigation towards her death continues.

Despite the huge uproar the show caused in season 1, not much else has been revealed with regard to season 2. But with production now ongoing, more details will likely be revealed soon.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" is currently available on Netflix and the second season is expected to arrive in 2018.