'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Renewal News: Deal for Show's Renewal Being Worked Out?

Netflix has not given its official word on it yet, but rumor has it that "13 Reasons Why" will be renewed for another season. The series is based on Jay Asher's best-selling novel of the same name.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy A promotional photo for the Netflix TV series "13 Reasons Why."

Executive-produced by Selena Gomez, "13 Reasons Why" has been critically acclaimed since its debut on the streaming service. Since it has developed a huge following and created buzz on social media, the creators of the show have reportedly decided to extend its premise beyond season 1.

According to reports, a deal for season 2 is currently being worked out and that a writers' room for its new season has been up and running for a few weeks now. While Netflix has kept mum on the issue, fans are hopeful that rumors about the show's renewal are true.

"13 Reasons Why" follows Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who explains why she decided to end her life in a series of cassette tapes. Aside from exploring teen suicide, the series also tackles the effects of bullying and sexual assault.

Created by Brian Yorkey and produced by Paramount Television, the series has come under fire due to its theme. Shortly after the show's release, mental health advocacy groups started airing their criticisms, saying that the show "exposes viewers to risky suicide content."

It has also been the subject of debate by TV critics and suicide prevention groups due to its realistic portrayal of the main character's suicide. Fans of the show know how the series showed the details of Hannah's suicide, although it included multiple warnings before showing the particularly graphic scene.

In a guest column on Vanity Fair, "13 Reasons Why" writer Nic Sheff defended the show's sensitive content.

"It overwhelmingly seems to me that the most irresponsible thing we could've done would have been not to show the death at all," he said.