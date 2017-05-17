'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers, Cast: Selena Gomez Unlikely to Star

Ever since "13 Reasons Why" season 2 was made official, there have been a lot of talks about the breakout hit's comeback, much of it surrounds the cast.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Some fans are wondering if Selena Gomez can step in front of the camera for the new season and not executive produce it. However, cast member Amy Hargreaves, who plays Mrs. Jensen, is quick to burst that bubble.

"It would become so much more about Selena Gomez and not about the story," the actress told ABC News of the "Kill Them with Kindness" singer showing up on "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

However, she did say that nothing is set in stone yet. "It would kinda distract from the main story. So I can't imagine that she would pop up for a cameo, but who knows? You never know," Hargreaves went on to say.

Gomez, who was cast to play Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford plays the role in the series) back in 2011 in a movie adaptation of the book by Jay Asher, has already addressed questions as to why she decided not to appear in the first season of "13 Reasons Why" last month.

"A book is frightening for me because I know the cult following it has, which is the reason why I didn't want to be in it," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The ensemble from the first season will be back for "13 Reasons Why" season 2. It almost was not going to be the case because showrunner Brian Yorkey initially planned it to be an anthology.

"One way was continuing to follow these characters who really have been through tremendous trauma, all of them in some part coping with the trauma of Hannah's death and the aftermath," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"[But] when we originally pitched it, there was another version, which was an anthology version where, in sort of True Detective mode, every year you start with a new 13 reasons," he went on to say.

In the end, he found it best to bring the characters back for "13 Reasons Why" season 2 because he saw how much viewers resonated with them.