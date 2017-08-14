'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers: Dylan Minnette Teases Recovery and Healing

When Netflix's hit drama series "13 Reasons Why" returns for its second season, the show will focus more on recovery, actor Dylan Minnette who portrays Clay Jensen said.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy "13 Reasons Why" is based on the 2007 novel of the same name written by Jay Asher.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Minnette shared that the upcoming installment, which will pick up a few months after the events of the pilot season, will give the teenage characters ample time to heal.

"It's naturally going to progressively get to a more emotional place, due to the nature of the story we're telling," he said of season 2. "I'm sure we're all heading in some dark directions again. I think anybody would be surprised if we weren't."

While the first season delved on how a number of people led Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) to commit suicide, the forthcoming installment will show how her death has affected their lives.

Toward the end of the finale it was revealed that Alex (Miles Heizer) tried to kill himself by shooting himself. Perhaps he physically recovers and eventually finds a way to process his emotions and cope with Hannah's death. Another character who viewers want to recover is Jessica (Alisha Boe), who finally mustered the courage to open up about being raped.

Since the first season was based on the book of the same name penned by Jay Asher, the next will be completely original content. The cast and crew have taken extra lengths to protect the story.

Apart from the aforementioned, viewers will get to meet new characters next season, including Bryce's (Justin Prentice) parents. This time, characters who were not quite highlighted in the book will have the opportunity to grow and develop.

Langford is still expected to reprise her role, but it is unclear how she will take part in season 2. One thing is for sure: She will no longer be the principal narrator of the story.

"13 Reasons Why" is slated to appear sometime in 2018 on Netflix.