'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers: Selena Gomez, Dylan Minnette Tease What's Happening

"13 Reasons Why" lead stars Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford revealed new updates about the show's sophomore season. Minnette and Langford confirmed that they are back on set to film the second season.

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) Cast of "13 Reasons Why" at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles, May 7, 2017.

Minnette told Entertainment Tonight that they're "deep in the thick" of filming "13 Reasons Why" season 2. "We're really, not really halfway through, but we're getting there," the actor added.

Langford echoed Minnette's statement, saying production has been going "really good" so far.

"I'm excited that I get to be back and work with the people that I love, because I love all the people on this show," Langford said, adding that she's also excited Netflix renewed the show and they get to continue the conversation about mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

In response to the current debate about the show's controversial themes, Minnette teased that writers are doing their best to tell the stories they think should be told and convey it to the audience through the show.

Meanwhile, executive producer Selena Gomez teased what's coming in "13 Reasons Why" season 2 in a recent interview with In Style Magazine.

The singer and actress revealed that a lot of the questions raised in season 1 will be answered in season 2. Gomez is also unfazed by the backlash on the show, saying what's important is that "13 Reasons Why" started the conversation about mental health awareness and suicide and that it continues that debate.

Despite the criticism, Gomez said she is proud the series was able to bring hard-hitting issues to the surface.

Earlier this year, Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah's mother Olivia, revealed to People Now that more of the mystery in "13 Reasons Why" season 1 will be revealed in season 2, and that her character will get more answers about what happened to her daughter.

She also said that the show will continue to use the flashbacks as a mode of telling the story, which means Hannah will still be central to the show.