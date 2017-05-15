14-Y-O Graduates From Texas Christian University With Physics Major, Double Minor in Math, Chinese

A 14-year-old student became the youngest graduate ever of Texas Christian University on Saturday when he was awarded a degree in physics, the school announced.

(Photo: Texas Christian University)Carson Huey-You, 14, Texas Christian University's youngest graduate, poses with Victor J. Boschini, Jr., the school's chancellor at his graduation on Saturday May 13, 2017.

The teenager, Carson Huey-You, who also did a double minor in Chinese and math, started TCU when he was just 11 after graduating as co-valedictorian of his senior class at the Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine, Texas.

Carson, his devout Christian mother Claretta Kimp said, began showing an interest in math at just age 3. He scored 1770 on the SAT on his way to TCU and played the piano as well. He continued to blaze a trail of success at TCU. But the achievement he explained, did not come easy.

"It didn't come easily. It really didn't," he told NBCDFW. "I knew I wanted to do physics when I was in high school, but then quantum physics was the one that stood out to me, because it was abstract. You can't actually see what's going on, so you have to sort of rely on the mathematics to work everything out."

Despite his achievement, Carson doesn't see himself as extraordinary.

"I'm just a normal 14-year-old kid just doing college-level academic work," he told CBS News.

At TCU, where he has become somewhat of a celebrity, he's seen as a bit of "cool" genius.

"I'll never forget walking in," one classmate told CBS News of their introduction. "He said in Chinese that he was a junior, and I was like no, that can't be right. And then he turned out to be cool too. Like, he's not just a genius. He's also awesome."

Carson, however, isn't the only genius in his family and come next fall when he starts his master's degree at TCU he will have to share his celebrity status with his younger brother Cannan, 11.

According to The Washington Post, Cannan recently graduated high school and will be studying astrophysics and engineering in the fall.

Kimp gives thanks to God for the achievement of her sons while they give her the credit, CBS News says.

She explained to The Dallas Morning News that she tries to ensure they enjoy their childhood despite their accelerated academic achievements.

"Allow your kids to fly in the direction they want to fly in and go at their own pace," she said. "But it's not just about schooling. You have to know your child and make sure they are healthy – physically, emotionally and spiritually. If you know they are OK, then they will just take off."

Carson, who loves music, said he maintains a diverse, intergenerational network of friends who he bonds with over science or video games.

"I have friends from high school and church and just people I've met along the way," Carson said. "They are people older than me, younger and some my own age. It's just a balance."

And Cannan likes making stop-motion videos with Legos.

"When people meet them, you know what they say to me? 'They're so normal!'" their proud mom said.