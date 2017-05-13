14-Year-Old Student to Graduate With Physics Degree From Texas Christian University

He may still be a minor, but Carson Huey-You is set to don a graduation robe and earn a degree in physics from Texas Christian University.

When asked about college life, Huey-You is just like any typical kid. But this Saturday, Huey-You will walk the stage and get his diploma as proof that he graduated from college at the young age of 14 years. The teen prodigy will graduate with a degree in physics and a double minor in Chinese and math, NBC DFW reported.

"I'm just a normal 14-year-old kid just doing college-level academic work," said the graduating student.

In an interview, the teen recalled what made him choose to study physics.

"It didn't come easily, it really didn't," said the boy. "I knew I wanted to do physics when I was in high school, but then quantum physics was the one that stood out to me, because it was abstract. You can't actually see what's going on, so you have to sort of rely on the mathematics to work everything out."

Huey-You's love for math began at the tender age of three as revealed by his mother, Claretta Kimp.

Kimp said, "He asked me if he could learn calculus and I thought, 'hmmm, OK.'"

When she brought him to school, she later discovered that his math knowledge was too advanced for him. Huey-You's math comprehension was equivalent to an eighth grader so he was accelerated and graduated from high school at 10 years old.

CBS reported that one of his classmates recounted his surprise to see the young boy in class.

"I'll never forget walking in. He said in Chinese that he was a junior, and I was like no, that can't be right," said one classmate. "And then he turned out to be cool, too. Like, he's not just a genius. He's also awesome."

His professor, Dr. Magnus Rittby also spoke highly of the teen.

"Just give him as many tools as possible to do good in the world," he said. "His potential is enormous to be able to do things nobody else has done."

Huey-You's younger sibling, Cannan, is also set to enter college in TCU at the age of 11 and planned on taking a double major in engineering and astrophysics.