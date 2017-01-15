15 Top Responses to the Word 'Baptist'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What comes to your mind when you hear the word "Baptist"?

That is the question I asked in the Twitterverse. And many responded. Many responded quickly and frequently.

Of course, it is only an informal poll. It's not scientific. It does not have clearly measured margins of error. It is, nevertheless, informative.

In the future, I will try other words like "Presbyterian," Methodist," and "church."

But for now, it's "Baptist."

Here are the top fifteen responses in order of frequency.

1. Legalism

2. Potluck

3. Immersion

4. John the Baptist

5. Traditional

6. Bible

7. Outdated

8. Southern

9. Boring

10. Conservative

11. Sound theologically

12. Fundamentalism

13. Hymns

14. Suits and ties

15. Missions

Here are some responses that just missed the top fifteen: fighting; inerrancy; business meetings; men only; eternal security; Sunday school; Republican; religious liberty; pre-millennial; choirs, no alcohol; no dancing, and altar calls.

Though it only had one mention, I must note one of my favorites: grape juice.

You will notice I did not comment on any of the responses. I will leave that with you.

Originally posted at thomrainer.com.

Dr. Thom Rainer is president and CEO of LifeWay Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.