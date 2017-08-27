'18if' Anime Spoilers: Did the Series Answer One of the Most Important Questions About Haruto?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the dark fantasy anime series “18if.”

Anything can happen in dreams, and for a non-genre-specific Japanese anime series like "18if," the possibilities are literally limitless. But while the series has shown a variety of dream worlds built by the unconscious feelings of women suffering from the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome, this week's episode did that while also revealing a potentially significant information about Haruto.

Could the seemingly disconnected events he found himself in on his first encounter with the second witch this week be his own forgotten memories?

In a surreal series of scenes, Haruto was shown putting on his headphones and crossing the street in the path of an approaching vehicle. The impact throws him into a body of water, where he saw visions of people saying mean things to him, degrading his worth.

Could Haruto have been bullied, like most of the Witches he has helped? Fans are also speculating that he could be in a coma as a result of a road accident or is quite possibly suffering from the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome himself.

While these are all important details that can possibly solve the mystery of Haruto's identity, they have also left a handful of other questions hanging. Probably the most important one right now is how Kanzaki met him and why does the scientist think Haruto can help him wake his sister up.

There is also the matter of the seemingly growing number of people, mostly female, suffering from the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome. Is this just a coincidence, or is there a much bigger force controlling everything in both the real and dream world?

The series will be featuring the real secret life of a Japanese idol on the next episode curiously titled "Idols Don't Go to the Bathroom."

"18if" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.