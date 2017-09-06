'18if' Episode 10 Spoilers: An Odd New Dream World Awaits Haruto as Non-Genre Specific Series Continues

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the dark fantasy anime series “18if.”

Haruto gets caught in another Dream World on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "18if." Will he appear in this new world as himself or as something else?

This week's episode brought Haruto into the dream of an idol named Misaki, who was stabbed by a crazed fan in the real world prior to becoming the Witch of Youthful Beauty. As it turned out, Haruto was a fan of Shark Lady, the idol group that Misaki belonged to, and was thoroughly enjoying his time as the gender-bent Nana in Misaki's Nightmare Idol School.

In this said school, Misaki has brought together everyone who has hurt her in the real world, with the men being turned into girls complete with all the female bits. Haruto, having entered the dream as he's wrought to do, turned into a green-haired girl named Nana, who showed such dedication to the idol training that she quickly became Misaki's favorite.

Things wouldn't have moved forward if Lily hadn't caught Haruto and turned him into a boy, who was eventually able to convince Misaki to let go of her vengeful feelings and start anew towards her goals. In the end, Misaki woke up and soon announced her retirement from the idol life in order to pursue a career as a solo artist.

Since the series is non-genre specific, every episode is a totally different breed than the last. But even though fans are already used to seeing weird and crazy things going on each in each featured Dream World, this week's episode has still been dubbed by most as the oddest and weirdest one yet.

What new oddities will be presented in the next episode titled "Dream Dimension α"? How will this particular world differ from all the previous ones that Haruto has visited? Will it require him to turn into something else other than himself?

More importantly, what kind of witch will he be dealing here next?

"18if" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.