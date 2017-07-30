'18if' Episode 5 Spoilers: Haruto to Face a New Kind of Danger in 'The Witch of Ordinariness'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the dark fantasy anime series “18if.”

How much trouble can a witch of ordinary disposition cause? In the world of the Japanese dark fantasy anime series "18if," dreams can present a lot of possibilities.

After barely surviving the almost deadly hunger pangs that plagued him in the previous episode, Haruto will be facing a new kind of witch in the upcoming one titled "The Witch of Ordinariness."

In a brief description given by Lily at the end of the previous episode, Haruto's female companion talks about two paths diverging. Indeed, which path will people choose if they were given a choice? And what significance does this question play in Haruto's next case?

Following earlier episodes of darkness and gloom, episode 4 titled "The Witch of Gluttony" brought Haruto to the path of a woman who dreams of all sorts of colorful food. It turned out that she had been depriving herself of food in real life due to the fact that she gained weight easily. She even lost her previous boyfriend because of this.

Although Haruto ended up suffering through the hunger pangs given to him by the witch, he was eventually able to overcome this just in time to save himself. He also managed to give a good advice to the Witch of Gluttony, who has become too afraid of gaining weight that she has practically stopped eating.

"Is gaining weight really that bad?" he asked, before encouraging the Witch the take a bite of food. This acceptance of the importance of a proper diet as opposed to unhealthy deprivation finally woke the Witch up with a better view of herself.

Will Haruto's upcoming new case be as colorful and heartwarming as the previous one? Or will the Witch of Ordinariness bring in a new kind of darkness to the series' ongoing narrative?

"18if" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.