'18if' Episode 6 Spoilers: Haruto Encounters Yet Another Witch; When Will His Own Mysteries Be Solved?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the dark fantasy anime series “18if.”

On any other plane of reality, Haruto Tsukishiro would have been nothing more than an ordinary boy who only wants to live his life in peace. But ever since he woke up in a Dream World with no clear exit in sight, he has become the sort of heroic character he has never thought he'd be.

At the moment, the Japanese supernatural anime series, "18if," has gone through five episodes and five different missions, and yet, it has never quite touched on the subject of just how Haruto ended up in such a place.

As Haruto himself is quick enough to learn, he shares this strange new reality with a number of strange and powerful entities known as the Witches. However, these Witches are not literally witches but are instead the dream representations of real girls suffering from an incurable ailment known as the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome.

Most of these girls have chosen to exist in this plane, far away from the burdens of their everyday life. Some of them have been bullied into seclusion, have had their hearts broken, or are simply seeking a brief escape from their mundane existence.

And every time Haruto encounters them, he serves as a random friend who listens, understands, and shares some nuggets of wisdom about loving oneself most of all and despite all the odds.

However, one particular woman, Mana Hayashida, used the Dream World as a means to exact revenge on the men who brutally murdered her family when she was 12 years old. Haruto ended up empathizing with her, despite his guardian, Katsumi Kanzaki's warnings. But in doing so, he has also managed to touch Mana enough for the girl to vow to search for him in the real world.

What is the mystery of Haruto's existence? Could he be suffering from the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome himself? If so, will Mana be able to find him and wake him up? Or will he be better off stuck in the Dream World forever?

The next episode of the series titled, "Curses Return Upon the Casters," does not seem to be the one that will finally answer the aforementioned questions. It will instead be bringing yet another Witch in Haruto's path. And it seems that this particular Witch has a deep desire to be a hero of justice, as teased by the brief description given by Lily at the end of the previous episode.

"18if" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.