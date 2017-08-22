'18if' Episode 8 Spoilers: Haruto to Find Himself in a Dream World Where Sounds Can Be Seen

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the dark fantasy anime series “18if.”

The series has been known for featuring strange, dream-like settings, but the last couple of weeks have been especially odd as far as dream worlds are concerned. Will strange new setting will "18if" be presenting on its next episode titled, "Threshold"?

A brief description shared at the end of this week's episode talked about sound vanishing from the world. Could this be hinting at a totally different kind of narrative? A silent episode perhaps where, in one way or another, sounds can be seen?

What kind of dream world will this be, and what type of witch will Haruto be encountering next? In this week's episode, he was turned into a scarecrow in line with the witch's dream taking inspiration from the classic novel, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz."

Although the setting as a whole was quirky and colorful, the dream still led to a tragic end. It did wake the dreamer from the Sleeping Beauty Syndrome, but she woke up in tears and even more pain in her heart.

Could the next episode be featuring a dreamer who has never heard sounds in her life and has thus learned to instead see them in her own unique way? What kind of dream world can this person come up with, and will Haruto be able to adapt to it enough to help her out?

There are still also the unresolved questions regarding Haruto's origins and his chances of ever making it out of the dream world alive. Could the upcoming provide some hint on this matter?

Although fans found this week's episode strange, they were also quick to note just how stunning the animation was, with even some claiming this to be their favorite episode on that merit alone.

"18if" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.