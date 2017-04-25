'2 Broke Girls' Renewed or Canceled: Potential Season 7 to Explore Change in Dynamics

The fate of CBS' "2 Broke Girls" remains up in the air, as the network has yet to make a decision about a potential seventh season. However, should it get the green light, executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Nader has spilled on what could lie ahead.

Facebook/2BrokeGirls'2 Broke Girls' has yet to be renewed for a seventh season.

While speaking to TVLine, Nader revealed that they had always planned on reuniting Max (Kat Dennings) and Randy (Ed Quinn), and that the decision was not made to faciliate a series finale vibe to the episode.

"It represents growth for this character to be in a romantic relationship," Nader said.

It can be recalled that the season 6 finale saw Max getting engaged to her on-again and off-again boyfriend, Randy. Should "2 Broke Girls" get a seventh season, it will explore the potential change in dynamics between Max and Caroline (Beth Behrs) once the former ties the knot.

"Max and Caroline have always been the strongest couple on the show, and they will continue to be," Nader explained. "But like any friendship, how does that dynamic change when someone gets a significant other?"

But that is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, since Caroline has some experience with the life of a wealthy person, she can show Max the ropes since Randy is loaded. There is also the relationship between Randy and Bobby (Christopher Gorham), Caroline's boyfriend, since the two do not like each other.

But before Max can get acquainted with being the wife of a rich man, they have to get married first--which will not come easy since she has had some commitment issues in the past. Nader revealed that Max will try to take things as slow as possible.

However, since CBS has yet to renew "2 Broke Girls" for another season, that all remains to be told. One thing is for sure, Nader does not want the show to end yet. She even told TVLine in a separate interview that the season 6 ender was not written as a series finale.