'2 Broke Girls' Season 7 News: CBS Cancels Series; Stars React Online

After six seasons of laughter and friendship, Max and Caroline are hanging up the waitress outfits as "2 Broke Girls" has officially been canceled.

According to Variety, CBS has given "2 Broke Girls" the axe. It is unknown why the show ended up being canceled, as the publication points out that its ratings have remained consisted throughout its run.

Stars Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs have both taken to social media to comment on the cancellation and express their gratitude for the show and its fans. Dennings and Behrs both posted the same message on Twitter.

Behrs also shared a GIF of her and Dennings in their "2 Broke Girls" characters, hugging. The actress captioned the photo with a simple "Always."

She also posted a photo of her and Dennings sitting on Chestnut, the horse that their characters kept as sort of a pet. Behrs credits Chestnut for igniting her love for horses.

Goodbye Chesnut. Thank you for being the catalyst for my love affair with all things horses. We'll miss you the most. pic.twitter.com/zD2FPbLhXv — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) May 13, 2017

A polaroid photo of the "2 Broke Girls" cast was also shared by Behrs. "Family. Always," she wrote in the caption, which she coupled with a broken heart emoji.

Many fans are definitely disappointed that they will not be seeing Max and Caroline anymore. However, executive producer Michelle Nader did talk about the possible story for season 7 in April. At the time, the fate of the show was still unknown.

Nader revealed that Max had come a long way in six seasons, especially when it comes to her romantic relationships. Max has always been one to run away from commitment, but season 6 saw her getting engaged to her boyfriend, Randy (Ed Quinn). Season 7 would have seen the change in Max and Caroline's dynamic now that Randy is a permanent fixture in their world.

Caroline would have also taught Max the ways of a rich person, since Randy is wealthy. Now that the show has been canceled, it is a shame that fans will not get to see the hilarity of Max trying to act like a rich person, as well as witness her wedding to Randy.