2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Release Date, Specs, Price News: Open-Top Sports Car Available in the US for $175,100

Car enthusiasts who've always desired the high-performance R8 V10 Coupe but wanted to experience the allure of open-top driving can rejoice as Audi of America has announced pricing and availability for the 2017 R8 V10 Spyder.

AudiA promotional image for the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder.

The 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder is based on the coupe variant but to enable open-top driving, the sports car is equipped with a retractable lightweight cloth roof that has been strengthened by aluminum and carbon fiber. Powered by an electrohydraulic drive system, the soft top can open and close in 20 seconds and even at speeds of up to 31 miles per hour (mph).

With just a press of a button, drivers will be able to feel and enjoy the wind without having to worry about air turbulence due to the presence of deflectors. Furthermore, they get to enjoy the rich sound delivered by the high-performance engine.

The new open-top sports car is powered a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine and is mated to a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission with the Quattro all-wheel drive system — the same setup seen in the R8 V10 Coupe. The powertrain is able to deliver 540 horsepower and 398 pound-foot of torque which allows the vehicle to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and attain a top speed of 198 mph.

The 2017 R8 V10 Spyder's impressive performance is attributed to significant improvements over its predecessor. The convertible uses a lightweight chassis with carbon fiber materials that makes it 50 percent stiffer than last year's model. This translates to a more dynamic and rewarding driving experience.

In terms of design, the R8 V10 Spyder is striking and athletic with a wide and muscular stance. Notable exterior elements include Audi's signature Singleframe grille highlighted by a 3D honeycomb design and an Anthracite Gray finish; full LED for the headlights, daytime running lights and taillights with dynamic turn signals; and the standard 19-inch aluminum wheels with a five-V-spoke design and aluminum finish.

Inside, the cabin pays homage to the classic racecar cockpit as it has a driver-oriented layout with controls and functions always within reach. Despite retro design, the new R8 V10 Spyder is outfitted with the latest technologies. The Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch high-resolution display. There is also the Audi connect infotainment system with 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspot, internet radio and Google Earth satellite maps.

The 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder is now available to purchase with a starting price of $175,100. An additional $1,250 will be charged for destination and handling.