2017 BMW 5 Series Touring Release Date, Specs News: Luxury Wagon Breaks Cover Prior to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

BMW has introduced the 2017 5 Series Touring — the wagon version of the German luxury automaker's midsize luxury sedan — ahead of its official debut at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March.

In terms of design language, the Touring variant is very similar to the 5 Series Sedan. It features an athletic and sporty build that is highlighted by dynamic lines, precise contours and harmonious proportions. The 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring also stands out with its long roofline and heavily-raked D-pillars.

The front fascia features BMW's signature kidney grille and comes standard with LED headlights. Meanwhile, the wagon's back end is more noticeable with the rear window's integrated roof spoiler, auxiliary brake light and air deflectors as well as L-shaped rear lights.

Inside the cabin, the all-new 5 Series Touring features a driver-centric cockpit design. Interiors are very elegant due to the use of high-quality materials and great attention to detail. Upgraded seats and soundproofing help increase ride comfort while more spacious dimensions contribute to increased boot capacity.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring is equipped with new chassis technology that allows the vehicle to be 200 pounds lighter than its predecessor. The use of aluminum and high-strength steel components also helped reduce overall weight. Nevertheless, the wagon still comes with an extremely torsionally stiff body. Also, a rear air suspension with automatic self-leveling comes standard for the new model year.

These improvements, in turn, have contributed to an increase in aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring will be offered with four engine options — all of which are powered by BMW TwinPower Turbo technology.

The BMW 530i Touring is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 252 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It is able to go from 0 to 62 miles per hour (mph) in 6.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the BMW 540i xDrive Touring is equipped with an intelligent all-wheel drive system. It has a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

For the BMW 520d Touring, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine enables it to yield 190 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque so that it is able to go from standstill to 62 mph in 8 seconds. It comes standard with a six-speed manual gearbox but can be upgraded to the eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

Lastly, the BMW 530d Touring features a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel unit with 265 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to the eight-speed Steptronic transmission and goes from 0 to 62 mph in 5.8 seconds. It is available either with a rear-wheel drive system or with xDrive.

In terms of technologies, the 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring comes with the latest 10.25-inch Control Display infotainment system that features a new user interface, navigation and gesture control. The new head-up display also has a 70 percent larger projection surface.

Driver-assistive technologies, on the other hand, include crossing traffic warning, priority warning, evasion aid, Lane Change Assistant, Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection and Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring will be available to purchase in Europe starting this June.