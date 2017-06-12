2017 Chevrolet Bolt Release Date, Specs News: EV Will Go On Sale Nationwide This August

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt will finally be available to purchase across the United States one month ahead of the initial schedule.

ChevroletA promotional image for the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt.

The automaker's all-electric subcompact hatchback has been available since December 2016 — but only in select states such as California and Oregon. It was slated to arrive at U.S. dealers nationwide this September with orders to open in July.

However, Steve Majoros, Chevrolet's marketing director for cars and crossovers, recently announced that the schedule for the Bolt's release has been moved up. Orders will begin in June, and the electric vehicles will arrive by August.

"We were waiting for the training to be done, we were waiting for the right tools to be in place. We are kind of ahead of schedule on implementing all of those things as well as making sure we have enough sufficient inventory," the executive said as he explained the staggered rollout strategy for the Bolt during a media event, as reported by Automotive News.

Chevrolet's gradual release of the Bolt is due to lessons the automaker learned in the past, in that they experienced shortages with the Spark and Volt. But now, Majoros is confident that they have enough inventory to match the demand for the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt. Otherwise, there would be a lot of disappointed buyers.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is anticipated to be very popular with consumers, given its starting price of $37,495, which will still go down after a $7,500 federal tax credit. Aside from an affordable price tag, the Bolt also delivers an impressive 238 miles of all-electric driving.

It is expected to compete with similarly priced electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3 and the 2018 Nissan Leaf. The former will arrive later this year while the newest iteration of the latter will arrive in early 2018.

In line with the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt's nationwide rollout this spring, the automaker is gearing up to launch a national advertising campaign in the coming weeks.