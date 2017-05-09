2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Release Date, Specs News: Sports Car Named Official Pace Car for Indy 500

Chevrolet has announced that the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport will serve as the official pace car for the 101st Indianapolis 500 race on Sunday, May 28.

ChevroletA promotional image for the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Indianapolis 500 pace car.

Chevrolet's sports car has a long-standing relationship with the Indy 500. The Corvette first served as the legendary race's pace car in 1978, and this year will be the 14th time the vehicle has taken on this particular role. It is also the 28th time that Chevrolet has led drivers to the green flag.

"Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500. The Corvette Grand Sport's performance capability and motorsports heritage make it the perfect choice to pace the Greatest Spectacle in Racing," said Steve Majoros, marketing director for Chevrolet Cars and Crossovers.

Indeed, the 2017 Corvette Grand Sport is more than capable of leading the Indy 500 race cars as it is powered by a 460-horsepower LT1 direct-injected V8 engine, which comes with a dry-sump oiling system and an active exhaust.

The pace car is equipped with an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission with the carbon-fiber ground effects package. Standard components include magnetic ride control, specific stabilizer bars and unique springs; an electronic limited-slip differential; and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes. The special edition sports car also comes with exclusive Indy 500 graphics on the exterior.

With the available Z07 package, the Corvette Grand Sport pace car is able to go from standstill to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.6 seconds and reach a quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 118 mph. The vehicle is also able to achieve 1.2 g of cornering capability.

While the standard version of the Corvette Grand Sport doesn't come with all the standard equipment that the Indy 500 pace car has, customers will be pleased to know that all the additional components are also available for them.

The 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is available to purchase with a starting price of $65,450.