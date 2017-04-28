2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus Release Date, Specs, Price News: Award-Winning Minivan Lineup Gains New Model

Chrysler has provided customers with more options with the addition of the Touring Plus model for its award-winning minivan, Pacifica.

(Photo: Chrysler)A promotional image for the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

According to Tim Kuniskis, head of Passenger Car Brands — Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat, FCA — North America, the introduction of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica last year not only impressed their current customers but also attracted a lot of new buyers to the brand.

"The addition of the new Touring Plus model to the Pacifica lineup builds on this success, delivering another option to meet the needs and price point of more customers," the executive added.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus comes standard with a premium fascia, power liftgate, three-zone automatic temperature control, second- and third-row sunshades and a universal garage door opener. The model also gains upgraded exterior lighting, specifically projector headlamps, LED taillamps and fog lamps.

Meanwhile, customers who avail themselves of 18-inch wheels and the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system will be able to get an overhead DVD player at no charge. The media device is originally valued at $995.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus is now available to purchase in dealerships for $32,360. It joins five other models — LX ($28,995), Touring ($30,495), Touring-L ($34,495), Touring L-Plus ($37,895) and Limited ($42,495). All starting price figures will incur an additional $1,095 charge for destination.

The four-door, seven-passenger minivan is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is equipped with a front-wheel drive system. This translates to 19 miles per gallon (mpg) for city driving, 28 mpg for highway driving and 22 mpg for combined driving.

Aside from being the perfect everyday vehicle for families, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is also ideal for road trips and vacations. It has a maximum towing capacity of 3,600 pounds so it can haul dirt bikes and jet skis, among other things.

Furthermore, the minivan is built using high-strength steel that is lightweight but durable, so it provides passengers protection from impact.