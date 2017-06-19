2017 Confederations Cup Schedule, Game Preview: Germany, Australia face off

The 2017 Confederations Cup kicked off last Sunday with New Zealand taking the hosts, Russia. Less than two days in, World Cup holders Germany is facing off against the Australia.

(Photo: Reuters/Darren Staples)Germany's Thomas Mueller (L) scores their fourth goal during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Portugal at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 16, 2014.

The defending champions are planning to take the Cup by storm to show everyone that they are still in top form. However, given that the games are considered to be the dress rehearsals for the World Cup, the Germans are taking an experimental route as far as composition is concerned.

A recent post on Twitter revealed Germany's hand, and it is already obvious that many of its top players are missing. But such is their strength that even without their star talent, they are still a team to be reckoned with.

OFFICIAL: Germany have confirmed their squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia.



(Via @DFB_Team) pic.twitter.com/kFrYYgTtPN — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 7, 2017

Their current line-up is already sufficient to get them through at least the group stage of the 2017 Confederations Cup. With high morale following their 7-0 win against San Marino last Saturday, the Germans have everything going for them coming into Monday's game.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for their opponents. The Australians were unable to stand up to an undermanned Brazil and suffered a dismal 4-0.

The Aussies did secure a win against Saudi Arabia prior to being decimated by Brazil. However, they only did so by the skin of their teeth with a 3-2 victory.

If history is to be any guide, the Socceroos do have a chance especially after their last face-off in the tournament garnered a 4-3 score in favor of Germany. That happened over a decade ago and a lot has happened since then.

With Die Mannschaft at the top of their game and Australia not so much, expect Monday's match to be heavily in favor of the World Cup holders. Although without their star players, it will hardly be considered a stomp for the Germans. Check out the full schedule of games on the official FIFA website.

Catch the Germany vs. Australa battle it out in 2017 Confederations Cup on Fox Sports or live-stream the games via Fox Sports Go.