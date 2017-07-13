2017 Emmy Nominations Full List: HBO Leads With 110, Netflix Has 91; 'Westworld' and 'Stranger Things' Dominate [VIDEO]

Despite "Game of Thrones" being out of the running for this year's Emmy Awards due to a time schedule validity, HBO still dominated the nominations which were announced early morning Thursday, July 13. Netflix came in a close second with 91 nominations. Among the broadcast networks, NBC was ahead of the pack with 64 recognitions.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The 2017 Emmy nominations were announced on July 13 and HBO and Netflix dominated the list.

HBO's "Westworld" has a total of 22 nominations, which include Outstanding Drama, Lead Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Lead Actress (Evan Rachel Wood), Supporting Actress (Thandie Newton) and Supporting Actor (Jeffrey Wright). With an average viewership of 11.7 million per episode, the sci-fi drama series was also a critics' favorite and widely discussed in fan forums.

"All of this shows that 'Westworld' is really getting into the popular culture," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said.

HBO also received several nominations for its comedy shows "Veep" (17) and "Silicon Valley" (10), as well as the limited series "Big Little Lies" (16) and "The Night Of" (13). The premium cable network outdid its previous results. Last year, HBO received a total of 94 Emmy nominations.

Netflix, on the other hand, has "Stranger Things" and "The Crown" to thank for its nominations. Both shows are in the running for Outstanding Drama while "The Crown" stars Claire Foy and John Lithgow as well as "Stranger Things" stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Sharon Purser each have acting nominations.

Netflix's previous captivating show "House of Cards" only received a handful of recognitions while "Orange is the New Black" merited two. Still, with 91 nominations overall, Netflix proves its streaming platform model is a big success. The subscription site used to trail behind in the Emmy nominations but this year, it has overtaken broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Newcomer "This Is Us," the highly-rated family drama on NBC, grabbed 11 nominations, including Outstanding Drama and acting nominations for Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones. Fans, however, were not pleased that co-star Mandy Moore got snubbed for a chance at an Emmy.

Below is the video of the 2017 Emmy nominations announcement.