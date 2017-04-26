2017 Fisker EMotion Release Date, Specs News: Luxury EV With Game-Changing Battery Tech to Debut Aug. 17

Renowned automobile designer Henrik Fisker will reveal his highly anticipated luxury electric vehicle in August. Set to be released under the newly established Fisker Inc. auto company, the forthcoming EMotion is expected to disrupt the electric vehicle market with game-changing features and technologies.

(Photo: Fisker)A promotional image for the 2017 Fisker EMotion.

Over the weekend, Fisker announced on Twitter that the EMotion electric vehicle will break cover on Aug. 17, and that it will come with a 400-mile electric driving range. The luxury vehicle is also said to have a top speed of 161 miles per hour (mph).

In order to create a long-range electric vehicle, Fisker developed new battery technology that uses graphene supercapacitators instead of the typical lithium-ion batteries.

Being thinner and lighter, Graphene has been found to conduct energy better and charge faster. The initial problem, however, was that it is too expensive to mass produce. This was something Fisker Inc.'s battery arm, Fisker Nanotech, wanted to remedy by patenting a machine that could produce large volumes of graphene at a fraction of the cost.

"We're teaming to create a new paradigm of what's possible in the application of battery technology within the automotive sector. Our marriage of expertise and vision will deliver significant battery improvements in areas of density, longevity and speed of charging, contributing to reductions in overall cost," said Jack Kavanaugh, chairman of Fisker Nanotech.

Kavanaugh told Business Insider that they could potentially produce 1,000 kilograms of graphene for just 10 cents a kilogram.

Aside from the game-changing battery technology, the 2017 Fisker EMotion will feature a futuristic exterior design with sculpted surfaces, butterfly doors, a large curved windscreen, an aerodynamic rear spoiler and an aggressive functional diffusor. Meanwhile, the interior compartment is said to be spacious and provides ultimate comfort with all seats gaining access to screens and the infotainment system.

Furthermore, the luxury electric vehicle come with cameras and hardware that will enable fully autonomous driving in the future.

The 2017 Fisker EMotion is said to be priced closely to the Tesla Model S. On the other hand, Fisker also mentioned that an entry-level electric vehicle in the same lane as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3 is also in the pipeline.

First deliveries are scheduled to commence soon after the official debut of the 2017 Fisker EMotion.