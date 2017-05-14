2017 Ford GT Specs, Price News: Supercar Tests, Previews Technologies for Future Vehicles

As waves of reviews and first drives for the 2017 GT begin to pour in, Ford highlights some of the technologies and materials used by the supercar — some of which will be used by the American automaker's future vehicles.

FordA promotional image for the 2017 Ford GT.

According to Ford, the all-new GT was not only designed to be a beast on and off the track. It also serves as a test bed for new features that consumers will most likely see in Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and electric vehicles that will be released in the next few years.

The GT supercar serves as a way for Ford Performance engineers to be trained in the automaker's new technologies, to expand their knowledge base on aspects like aerodynamics, and to push the boundaries with the kind of materials they use. The only way to prove that these goals were met was by designing a car that could win Le Mans 24 Hours, also known as the Grand Prix of Endurance and Efficiency.

The 2017 Ford GT was designed to be as aerodynamic as possible to reduce drag and optimize downforce, which, in turn, increase its capability on the track. Apart from incorporating ducts and flaps, the 2017 GT also comes with a patent-pending wing that is able to change the shape of the airfoil when deployed. The wing and a small gurney flap deliver a 14 percent improvement in overall efficiency.

The all-new, award-winning supercar also uses lightweight carbon fiber for saving weight that simply isn't possible when using steel or aluminum. The use of this material also allowed engineers to form complex geometric designs that add to the supercar's dynamic aesthetics.

To reduce weight, there were also engine advancements made, such as utilizing a compact six-cylinder design for the EcoBoost engine as well as using a tapered placement for the turbochargers and intercoolers.

All of these were done for the purpose of creating the "fastest, most-efficient Ford GT ever," according to Dave Pericak, global director of Ford Performance.

The Ford GT's 647-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine is able to attain a top speed of 216 miles per hour (mph) — a number that no other Ford production vehicle cannot currently come close to while on the track. The supercar's dry weight of just a little over 3,000 pounds also allows it to compete with the likes of the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488.

The 2017 Ford GT is already available to purchase with a starting price of $400,000.

Meanwhile, other customers can look forward to seeing bits and pieces of the GT supercar in other Ford vehicles. Features like the all-digital dashboard can already be seen in the 2018 Mustang and the Baja off-road mode in the all-new Ford F-150.