2017 Honda Civic Si Release Date, Specs, Price News: Sporty Coupe and Sedan Now Available for $23,900

The 2017 Honda Civic Si, available in Coupe or Sedan body styles, can now be purchased with a starting price of $23,900. Based on the 10th-generation Civic, the high-performance vehicle comes with sportier components that make it the most ambitious model in the lineup's expansive history.

HondaA promotional image for the 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan.

The new Civic Si is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The powertrain comes with a broader power band and increased torque output compared to its predecessor. This translates to 205 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.

The 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan were also built using a more rigid yet lightweight body, resulting in weight savings of 113 and 96 pounds, respectively. Moreover, they were also given upgraded chassis components such as dual-pinion adaptive electric power steering, sport-tuned suspension and larger brake rotors. As such, the new Civic Si has a wider wheel track that translates to better handling.

In terms of aesthetics, the 2017 Civic Si comes with an aggressive front fascia with a gloss black Honda "wing," large lower air intakes,18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels and a chrome exhaust finisher. Customers can also gain summer tires for an additional $200.

The Civic Si Coupe also comes with a full-width light bar and a raised wing spoiler while the Civic Si Sedan comes with an exclusive rear fascia and a decklid wing spoiler with an LED brake light.

As for the cabin, the Civic Si models feature sport seats with red accent stitching, aluminum sport pedals and a carbon trim for the instrument panel trim. The new Driver Information Interface has a 7-inch screen that displays real-time vehicle information. The 7-inch infotainment system, on the other hand, comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Standard features include a 450-watt 10-speaker audio system, a leather-strapped steering wheel, cruise control, heating function for the front seats, push button start, head restraints and white ambient LED lighting, among others.

Pricing for the 2017 Honda Civic Si excludes a charge of $875 for destination and handling.