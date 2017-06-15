2017 Honda Civic Type R Specs Review: Cheap and Definitely Worth the Wait

With big names in the automobile market, everyone wants to see how Honda is going to make a stand in the competition. Their answer comes in the form of the much-anticipated 2017 Honda Civic Type R, which has been experienced by the rest of the world while the United States was left out. But now, fans can go pick one up. Before doing so, here's what reviews are saying about Honda's latest release.

Honda Promotional picture for the 2017 Honda Civic Type R.

The car manufacturing giant has always been known for their jaw-dropping and timeless design as well as unfailing performance. Well-worth the price tag, fans of Honda have always commented on the fact that there are so many things one can do with any of their models. From the chill and cool Honda City to the performance-heavy Honda Civic Type R, the company looks like their slowly building up momentum to join luxury car lines.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is the fastest model that the company has ever released. Under the hood lies a stock turbo engine and 306 horsepower. Aesthetically, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is nothing but an eye candy. Shiny and fully developed to be racetrack-ready, Honda's newest model is the arguably the most beautiful in the line.

According to a review by CNET's Road Show, the only disappointing thing about the 2017 Honda Civic Type R is the fact that it lacks several things that other competitors such as Subaru and Volkswagen have: adaptive cruise and lane departure assist. But, considering the price tag, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R's lack in the accessibility and safety department can be ignored. It is priced at $33,900 and is significantly cheaper that those produced in the same caliber.

Built for comfort, performance and aesthetics, the 2017 Honda Civic Type R has made the wait worth it.