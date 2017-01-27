2017 Hyundai Veloster Release Date, Specs, Price News: Value Edition Added to Lineup

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hyundai has introduced a new model to the Veloster lineup — the Value Edition. Despite having an affordable price tag, customers won't feel like they scrimped as the compact coupe is equipped with a lot of enticing standard features.

HyundaiA promotional image for the 2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition.

"The Value Edition epitomizes our desire to provide consumers more for less. These are amongst the most sought after options in a car, in one convenient value savings package," said Mike Evanoff, manager of product planning for Hyundai Motor America.

The base Veloster starts at just $18,100 while the new Value Edition is priced at $21,350. Opting for the Value Edition package will give customers $950 in savings as opposed to paying for additional components separately.

The Value Edition comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a proximity key with push-button start, automatic climate control and a 7-inch infotainment system with navigation as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Prospective customers also get to enjoy the Blue Link Connected Car System, Blue Link Remote Start and a premium audio system with eight speakers, an external amplifier and a subwoofer.

The 2017 Hyundai Veloster is powered by a 1.6-liter direct-injected inline-4 engine that delivers 132 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Customers also have the option of adding a twin-scroll turbo to increase power output to 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The Value Edition will come standard with a six-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission.

When it comes to protection while on the road, Hyundai has all the Veloster's bases covered with active safety features including six airbags — two in the front, one each on the driver and passenger's side and two on the curtain — and front seatbelt pre-tensioners that accurately secures those inside the sport compact car.

Meanwhile, passive safety comes in the form of Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Daytime Running Lights.

The 2017 Veloster Value Edition will be available to purchase at dealerships nationwide.