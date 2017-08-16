2017 Hyundai Verna Specs, Price Review: Leaks Reveal Exterior, Interior Components

The 2017 Hyundai Verna has been spotted for what could have been a test run prior to its launching next week, Aug. 22. Details about the car's exterior as well as its interior were leaked online.

Hyundai The 2016 Hyundai Verna features diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Verna that was spotted is silver in color. While some of its parts, such as the logo, tail lights, and reflectors, have yet to be seen, the leaks do reveal that the model comes with the top-end SX trim, as it was sporting diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Leaked images of the interior show that the car will have a telephone and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel. A seven-inch infotainment system will also be part of the interior ensemble. Apart from that, a cruise control, climate control, and dual pod instrument cluster will be part of the dashboard.

Furthermore, the snaps of the Verna's interior reveal the color of the dashboard. The latest model will have a beige and black scheme.

"We are targeting to sell around 4,500 units per month in the domestic market," Hyundai India Managing Director Y.K. Koo said of the upcoming Verna model. "We are confident of achieving the target and aim to deliver 10,000 units to customers before Diwali."

According to Koo, the next-generation Verna is built with 50 percent advanced high strength steel. With the new K2 platform, the car is expected to be fast yet stable.

Hyundai is offering the 2017 of petrol and diesel versions. The former will be a 1.6-liter Dual VTVT petrol engine, while the latter will be a 1.6-litre U2 CRDi VGT diesel engine. Manual and automatic transmission options will also be available.

The 2017 Verna is expected to cost around 8 lakh or $12, 448 up to 13 lakh or $20,228. The automobile is slated to be unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

More updates on the upcoming model should arrive this week.