2017 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Release Date, Specs News: Estate Car Teased Ahead of Summer Launch

The 2017 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will soon be arriving this summer. But for the meantime, car enthusiasts awaiting its launch will have to make do with the set of teasers recently released by the British luxury automaker.

JaguarA teaser image for the 2017 Jaguar XF Sportbrake.

Dubbed as the Sportbrake model, the upcoming vehicle is based on the XF midsize luxury sedan but with a more practical body style as it offers more head room and cargo space. In one teaser image, the upcoming estate car is seen from a bird's-eye view, offering a glimpse of its dynamic design language and expansive panoramic roof.

Meanwhile, in line with Jaguar being named the official car partner for The Championships at Wimbledon this July, the automaker also released a teaser image of the new XF Sportbrake's outline drawn over the prestigious tennis tournament's iconic Center Court.

"With XF Sportbrake we've created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance, and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness. It will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handing our customers expect," said Ian Callum, Jaguar director of design.

While official details are still being kept under wraps, Autocar reports that the forthcoming station wagon will use the same architecture as the XF sedan.

It will also be equipped with the same powertrain options, including the 247-horsepower 2.0-liter diesel engine as well as the 340-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 petrol and diesel engines.

The 2017 XF Sportbrake will come standard with a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive but prospective customers can opt for an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system.

The 2017 Jaguar XF Sportbrake will make its official debut this summer before going on sale later this year. It is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the winter. Pricing will be announced closer to its actual launch date.